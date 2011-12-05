(Adds Groupama, Commodore Contracting and Mecom)
BANGALORE Dec 5 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media:
* French state bank Caisse des Depots et Consignations plans
to buy 300 million euros ($403 million) in preference shares in
troubled French insurer Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage
insurance broker, according to reports on Monday.
* Abu Dhabi construction company Commodore Contracting is
taking a 25 percent stake in Ferrostaal's new owner, MPC
Industries, Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing MPC.
* Norwegian media group A-pressen has agreed to buy Edda
Media, the Norwegian business of loss-making European publishing
group Mecom, for about 1.7 billion Norwegian crowns
($294 million), daily DN reported on Monday.
* Germany is open to a nationalisation of Commerzbank
if the country's second-biggest bank cannot raise
sufficient capital next year, Der Spiegel weekly reported on
Sunday.
* Auchan would look at Italian rival Esselunga if it came up
for sale, chairman Vianney Mulliez told an Italian daily on
Sunday, while reiterating the family-owned French retailer had
no intention of listing.
* Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA received a $1.5
billion credit line from the China Development Bank to
help build a heavy-oil refinery in Brazil, the Globo daily
newspaper reported.
* Austrian property investor Rene Benko hopes to wrap up a
deal to buy Metro AG's German department store chain
Kaufhof this month, he told German weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill and Will Waterman)