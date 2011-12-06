BANGALORE Dec 6 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Intermediate Capital Group is looking to sell CPA
Global, one the largest patent management groups in the world,
barely two years after buying into it, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday.
* The London Stock Exchange and Russia's two main
exchanges, Micex and RTS, are vying to secure a strategic
partnership with the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange, the Financial
Times reported on Tuesday.
* Three small banks in southern Vietnam, which have faced a
liquidity crunch, will merge to form a larger bank, a state-run
news website quoted the central bank governor as saying on
Tuesday, the first move to restructure the nation's banking
sector.
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by
Matt Driskill)