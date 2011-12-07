(Adds Carrefour and Future Capital)

BANGALORE Dec 7 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* French retailer Carrefour is considering buying its main franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for it with Carrefour shares, French daily Le Figaro reported on Wednesday.

* Shares of Future Capital Holdings rose more than 7 percent on Wednesday after a newspaper report said India's Deccan Chronicle Holdings was acquiring a controlling stake in the Future Group's financial services firm for 6-7 billion rupees ($116.7-$136.2 million).

* European competition authorities are ready to block the $9 billion merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse unless the companies agree to new asset sales, Le Monde newspaper reported.

* Tokyo Electric Power Co plans an additional 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in cost cuts and is considering selling a thermal power plant to help cover compensation and cleanup costs at its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, domestic media said on Wednesday.

* A consortium led by three leisure industry veterans is poised to rescue Britain's biggest nightclub operator Luminar in a deal that would save up to 3,000 jobs, the Times reported on Wednesday.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill and Hans-Juergen Peters)