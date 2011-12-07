(Adds Carrefour and Future Capital)
* French retailer Carrefour is considering buying
its main franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for
it with Carrefour shares, French daily Le Figaro reported on
Wednesday.
* Shares of Future Capital Holdings rose more than
7 percent on Wednesday after a newspaper report said India's
Deccan Chronicle Holdings was acquiring a controlling
stake in the Future Group's financial services firm for 6-7
billion rupees ($116.7-$136.2 million).
* European competition authorities are ready to block the $9
billion merger of NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse
unless the companies agree to new asset sales, Le
Monde newspaper reported.
* Tokyo Electric Power Co plans an additional 100
billion yen ($1.3 billion) in cost cuts and is considering
selling a thermal power plant to help cover compensation and
cleanup costs at its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant,
domestic media said on Wednesday.
* A consortium led by three leisure industry veterans is
poised to rescue Britain's biggest nightclub operator Luminar in
a deal that would save up to 3,000 jobs, the Times reported on
Wednesday.
