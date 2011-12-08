Dec 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Sino-Forest Corp may choose to go private as it seeks to restore its finances and reputation after its shares lost three quarters of their value amid fraud allegations, the chief executive of the Chinese forestry company was quoted as saying.

* Hitachi Ltd plans to sign a joint venture agreement with an Indian firm early next year to assemble rail cars, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

* Nokia is to sell its luxury subsidiary Vertu, as the Finnish handset manufacturer overhauls its business in an effort to compete with other smartphone makers, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

* Boeing Co is nearing two separate deals with world's No. 2 package delivery company FedEx Corp and discount carrier Southwest Airlines Co, according to media reports.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)