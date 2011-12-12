Poland - Factors to Watch Feb 9
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Dec 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* British airline Virgin Atlantic has made an indicative offer and signed a "terms of agreement" contract with bmi's owner Lufthansa so that it can analyse the airline's books, the Times reported on Monday.
* European private equity firm Cognetas has pulled the sale process for French petrol station equipment provider Tokheim , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Germany's largest utility E.On has recruited Goldman Sachs to run a sale of its gas distribution network in a move that could raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.34 billion) to help pay down its debts, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Malaysia's state investment arm Khazanah Nasional will sell its 42.7 percent stake in national car maker Proton Holdings Bhd to autos-to-property conglomerate DRB-Hicom, the Star newspaper reported on Monday quoting Proton adviser Mahathir Mohamad.
* Energy major Reliance Industries, India's most valued company that also runs supermarkets, plans to enter the fast-food business next year, the Economic Times reported on Monday.
For deals of the day, click on
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
($1 = 0.7482 euros)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
HONG KONG, Feb 9 Ant Financial Services Group, the payment affiliate of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is in talks with banks to raise $2 billion to $3 billion in debt, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* Toshiba to take conditions as well as bid into account -exec (Adds context, share movement, analyst report, timing of earnings release)