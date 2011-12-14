Dec 14 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Insurance Australia Group (IAG), Australia's top
home and car insurer, may buy a stake in the general insurance
unit of Malaysia's Kurnia Asia, the Star newspaper
reported on Wednesday.
* Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP is in the
lead to buy consumer-health assets from the world's No. 2
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc and a deal may be
announced this week, Bloomberg reported citing two people
familiar with the matter.
* The board of Energias de Portugal recommended on
Tuesday that the government sell its 21.35 percent stake in the
utility to either Germany's E.ON or China's Three
Gorges Corp, sidelining two suitors from Brazil, newspaper
Diario Economico said.
* The insolvency administrator of Germany's Manroland is
still scouting around for parties potentially interested in
buying or investing in the world's second biggest printing
machinery maker, a German daily said.
