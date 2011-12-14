Dec 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Insurance Australia Group (IAG), Australia's top home and car insurer, may buy a stake in the general insurance unit of Malaysia's Kurnia Asia, the Star newspaper reported on Wednesday.

* Private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP is in the lead to buy consumer-health assets from the world's No. 2 drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc and a deal may be announced this week, Bloomberg reported citing two people familiar with the matter.

* The board of Energias de Portugal recommended on Tuesday that the government sell its 21.35 percent stake in the utility to either Germany's E.ON or China's Three Gorges Corp, sidelining two suitors from Brazil, newspaper Diario Economico said.

* The insolvency administrator of Germany's Manroland is still scouting around for parties potentially interested in buying or investing in the world's second biggest printing machinery maker, a German daily said.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)