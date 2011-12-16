Dec 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* French dairy group Lactalis is in exclusive talks to acquire Skanemejerier, Sweden's No.2 dairy cooperative, French daily La Tribune reported on its website.

* French lender BNP Paribas is considering a partial or total sale of its 50.91 percent stake in real estate investment company Klepierre, French daily Les Echos reported on its website, citing unnamed sources.

* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd plans to list its Australian coal assets in 2012, raising capital to fund future acquisitions, Ming Pao Daily reported on Friday, citing a senior executive.

* Finnish gaming firm Rovio, creator of "Angry Birds," the world's most popular computer game, is planning an initial public offering on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2013, Finnish weekly Tekniikka&Talous reported on Friday.

* U.S. energy company Apache Energy has stuck a deal with Australian and New Zealand Banking Group to buy a 65 percent stake in ammonia producer Burrup Fertilisers, Australian media reported on Friday.

* Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its global asset management business with a price of about 2 billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)