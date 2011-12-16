Dec 16 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* French dairy group Lactalis is in exclusive talks to
acquire Skanemejerier, Sweden's No.2 dairy cooperative, French
daily La Tribune reported on its website.
* French lender BNP Paribas is considering a
partial or total sale of its 50.91 percent stake in real estate
investment company Klepierre, French daily Les Echos
reported on its website, citing unnamed sources.
* China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
plans to list its Australian coal assets in 2012, raising
capital to fund future acquisitions, Ming Pao Daily reported on
Friday, citing a senior executive.
* Finnish gaming firm Rovio, creator of "Angry Birds," the
world's most popular computer game, is planning an initial
public offering on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2013, Finnish
weekly Tekniikka&Talous reported on Friday.
* U.S. energy company Apache Energy has stuck a deal
with Australian and New Zealand Banking Group to buy a
65 percent stake in ammonia producer Burrup Fertilisers,
Australian media reported on Friday.
* Deutsche Bank has launched the sale of its
global asset management business with a price of about 2 billion
euros, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
