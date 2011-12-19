UPDATE 3-Investors tiptoe back into Russia in toystore IPO
* Values Russia's biggest toy retailer at 62.8 bln roubles (Adds context, bankers and asset manager comments)
Dec 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* The board of Nobel Biocare discussed initial interest from venture capital firm Bain Capital, a Swiss paper reported on Sunday, while a spokesman for the dental implant maker said there were no ongoing discussions.
* U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil Corp is mulling a 7 billion pound ($10.9 billion) takeover of Kurdistan-focused explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the Independent on Sunday reported.
* Chinese oil firm Sinopec is eyeing a multibillion-euro stake in Spain's Repsol, as indebted Spanish builder Sacyr-Vallehermoso races to sell half of its shares in the oil company to pay back loans in order to avoid a possible collapse, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Talks over potential asset sales as part of AT&T Inc's efforts to get approval of its $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA have gone cold, according to The Wall Street Journal on Sunday.
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)
