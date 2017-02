Dec 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Japan's top lender Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) will inject more capital into a Mexican unit by year-end as part of its drive to beef up operations in Central and South America, the Nikkei reported.

* Commodities trade house Trafigura owns less than 1 percent of top global nickel and palladium producer Norilsk Nickel , the Financial Times reported.

(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin)