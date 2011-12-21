Dec 21 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The Japanese government plans to take a stake of more than
two-thirds in Tokyo Electric Power Co in a de facto
nationalisation of the operator of the crippled Fukushima
nuclear power plant, the Yomiuri newspaper said on Wednesday.
* Daimler is looking for a Chinese investor that
could take a 5-10 percent stake in the luxury carmaker,
Germany's manager magazin reported in an excerpt of an article
to be published on Friday, citing company sources.
* Apple has bought Israel's Anobit, a maker of
flash storage technology, for up to $500 million, the Calcalist
financial daily reported on Tuesday.
* The regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
is actively considering a proposal that would allow
for a reduction in the outstanding mortgage debt of homeowners
in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, Financial Times reported.
* Saudi Arabia's Al Rajhi Steel has appointed BNP Paribas
as the financial adviser for an initial public
offering of its $3 billion steel project north of Jeddah, Middle
East Economic Digest said.
