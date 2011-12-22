Dec 22 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc will start
tie-up talks next month with Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology
Corp, with a view to a possible merger, the Nikkei
business daily said on Thursday.
* Workday Inc., a maker of software that helps companies
manage operations, plans to file for an initial public offering
next year that could raise as much as $500 million, Bloomberg
reported, citing two people with knowledge of the matter.
* Lafarge, the world's biggest cement maker, is seeking a
buyer for its cement operations in South Africa in a deal that
may fetch $700-$800 million euros, Bloomberg News reported on
Wednesday, citing two unnamed sources.
* Hochtief could sell its subsidiary aurelis Real
Estate in parts rather than in one transaction, German daily
Financial Times Deutschland cited the builder's chief executive
as saying.
* The sale of HSBC Holdings' consumer finance unit
in Brazil is facing serious hurdles, mainly disagreements with
potential bidders on price, a local newspaper said.
* The Austrian government and banking regulators disagree
over extra capital requirements at nationalised lender Hypo Alpe
Adria, Finance Minister Maria Fekter said in a
magazine interview.
* German group HeidelbergCement would consider
making an offer for parts of Vulcan Materials if they
were put up for sale after a possible takeover by Martin
Marietta Materials, its chief executive was quoted as
saying.
* German chipmaker Infineon Technologies AG could
make acquisitions worth as much as 1 billion euros ($1.3
billion) and is most interested in companies focusing on energy
efficiency, its finance chief said.
* French media group Lagardere is in talks to sell
its 20 percent stake in pay-TV channel Canal+ France to U.S.
investment fund Hellman & Friedman, La Tribune newspaper
reported.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt
Driskill)