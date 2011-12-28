Dec 28 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* General Re, a unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, is interested in buying South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance to tap into the promising market, South Korean media reported on Wednesday.

* China's top energy companies PetroChina Co Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) have signed an agreement with the eastern province of Zhejiang on six projects worth about 139.1 billion yuan ($22 billion), media reported.

* India has opposed the plan to recast debt of ailing state-run carrier Air India as it will force state-owned banks to take a big hit, the Economic Times reported, citing the financial services secretary.

* China's listed banks are expected to raise more than 100 billion yuan ($15.78 billion) through equity financing next year as they face pressure to replenish capital due to rapid loan growth and tighter regulation, the China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)