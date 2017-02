Dec 29 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Shanghai International Group (SIG), owned by the city's government, has raised 7 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) in a dual-currency fund that invests mainly in emerging industries, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Thursday.

* Singapore state investor Temasek is looking to sell its 88.6 percent stake in Pakistan's NIB Bank after heavy losses, the Business Times reported quoting a source.

