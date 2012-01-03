BRIEF-Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
Jan 3 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Tuesday:
* A unit of India's Reliance Industries Ltd plans to invest more than 15 billion rupees ($282 million) in media group TV18's two main companies through proposed rights issues, the Economic Times reported.
For deals of the day, click on
(Compiled by Suzannah Benjamin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Heartland Financial USA Inc and Citywide Banks announce merger agreement
* KKR & Co LP - agreed to acquire Travelopia from TUI AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: