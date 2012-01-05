(Adds Japan Airlines)

Jan 5 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Japan Airlines Co plans to relist its shares as early as September in a public offering that could raise up to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion), Bloomberg news reported.

* Eastman Kodak is preparing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in case it is unable to sell its digital patents to raise capital, The Wall Street Journal reported.

* Barnes & Noble Inc has put its Sterling Publishing business up for sale, signaling an end to the book retailer's publishing efforts started in the 1970s, the Wall Street Journal said.

* Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will sell its entire 9.6 percent stake in Vietnam's Sacombank to Eximbank, another Vietnamese lender, a senior Sacombank executive was quoted as saying in media reports.

* India's Aditya Birla Group will bid for a strategic stake in Indonesian coal miner PT Bumi Resources to secure assured coal supplies for its expanding cement and aluminum smelter operations, the Economic Times reported.

Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore