(Adds Axa and Impala Platinum)
BANGALORE Jan 9 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media:
* Axa, one of Europe's largest insurers, has
raised a fund that will invest up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.18
billion)towards the development of offices and shopping centres
across the continent, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* Wm Morrison Supermarkets is in talks to acquire
the "big box" stores occupied by electronics chain Best Buy to
sell products from its Kiddicare range, the Sunday Telegraph
reported.
* Royal Bank of Scotland may offer a multi-million
pound dowry to bidders for its stockbroking business in its bid
to secure a sale, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
* India's Aditya Birla Group is evaluating a possible buyout
of the South African operations of France's Lafarge SA
, the world's largest cement company, the Business
Standard newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
* Zimbabwe has instructed bankers for Impala Platinum's
local unit Zimplats to pay $28.3 million in
outstanding royalty payments, which the platinum miner is
disputing, state media reported on Monday.
* Algeria has decided to acquire 51 percent of Vimpelcom's
Djezzy mobile phone unit and Vimpelcom will stay on as
operator, the Algerian state news agency reported on Sunday.
* Loss-making European publisher Mecom is looking to
sell its Polish division, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
* Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd is
considering the sale of its Australian branded-generics unit,
Ascent Pharmahealth, the Times of India reported on Monday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore)