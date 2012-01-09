(Adds Axa and Impala Platinum)

BANGALORE Jan 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Axa, one of Europe's largest insurers, has raised a fund that will invest up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.18 billion)towards the development of offices and shopping centres across the continent, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* Wm Morrison Supermarkets is in talks to acquire the "big box" stores occupied by electronics chain Best Buy to sell products from its Kiddicare range, the Sunday Telegraph reported.

* Royal Bank of Scotland may offer a multi-million pound dowry to bidders for its stockbroking business in its bid to secure a sale, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

* India's Aditya Birla Group is evaluating a possible buyout of the South African operations of France's Lafarge SA , the world's largest cement company, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

* Zimbabwe has instructed bankers for Impala Platinum's local unit Zimplats to pay $28.3 million in outstanding royalty payments, which the platinum miner is disputing, state media reported on Monday.

* Algeria has decided to acquire 51 percent of Vimpelcom's Djezzy mobile phone unit and Vimpelcom will stay on as operator, the Algerian state news agency reported on Sunday.

* Loss-making European publisher Mecom is looking to sell its Polish division, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Indian drugmaker Strides Arcolab Ltd is considering the sale of its Australian branded-generics unit, Ascent Pharmahealth, the Times of India reported on Monday. For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore)