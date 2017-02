BANGALORE Jan 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co has approached Australian consumer brands company Pacific Brands on a possible buyout valued at about $614 million, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

* Hostess Brands Inc, a U.S. wholesale baker, is again preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)