Jan 11 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* A debt-restructuring plan for troubled national carrier
Air India has been rejected by the airline's lenders,
the Business Standard newspaper reported, as bankers refused to
take a stake in the loss-making airline.
* The Indian government has asked state-run firms to boost
investment to stimulate a slowing economy, The Times Of India
reported, citing anonymous government sources.
* Britain's biggest mobile operator Everything Everywhere
plans to begin an auction of wavelength spectrum next month, the
Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)