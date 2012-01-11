Jan 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* A debt-restructuring plan for troubled national carrier Air India has been rejected by the airline's lenders, the Business Standard newspaper reported, as bankers refused to take a stake in the loss-making airline.

* The Indian government has asked state-run firms to boost investment to stimulate a slowing economy, The Times Of India reported, citing anonymous government sources.

* Britain's biggest mobile operator Everything Everywhere plans to begin an auction of wavelength spectrum next month, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Anirban Sen in Bangalore)