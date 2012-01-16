BANGALORE Jan 16 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* A group of dealmakers at Royal Bank of Scotland is considering a management buyout as the state-controlled bank looks to sell or shut down its advisory business, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* India's ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas investment arm of state-run explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, and GAIL India are making a joint bid to acquire UK-based Cove Energy Plc, a newspaper reported on Saturday.

* India's UB Group will consolidate its foreign alcohol assets under one brand ahead of a possible overseas listing of the unit, the Economic Times reported on Monday, as UB looks to raise funds for struggling Kingfisher Airlines Ltd.

* Oil India Ltd is in talks to buy a 25 percent stake in shale gas acreage owned by a U.S.-listed company in a deal worth around $200 million, the Mint newspaper reported on Monday citing executives at the state-run refiner.

* Three of Europe's biggest oil companies are expected to bid for Anadarko Petroleum's Brazilian business, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* A plan by Italian insurer Unipol to merge with peer group Fondiaria-SAI does not involve the sale of its banking unit, Unipol's chief executive was quoted as saying on Saturday.

