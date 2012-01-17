BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board signs agreement to acquire 24.5% interest in houston office portfolio
BANGALORE Jan 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* BB&T Corp and Toronto-Dominion Bank are among the suitors in talks to acquire BankUnited Inc, according to a report by Bloomberg news.
* Investment bank Morgan Stanley plans to tell employees this week that bonuses will drop, with cash payouts capped for now at $125,000, The Wall Street Journal reported.
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
SAO PAULO, Feb 17 A federal judge in Brazil on Friday suspended an order that required two units of construction firm Odebrecht to make monthly payments amounting to 3 percent of their monthly revenues to a government account, according to a court document.
* First Bancorp receives regulatory approval for acquisition of Carolina Bank Holdings, Inc.