BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
BANGALORE Jan 18The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* The California Public Employees Retirement System is selling a portfolio of 28 housing communities to a partnership between San Diego-based developer Newland Real Estate Group LLC and an affiliate of Japan's largest home-building company, Sekisui House Ltd, the Wall Street Journal reported.
* Elpida Memory will seek an equity tie-up with U.S. rival Micron Technology, a newspaper said on Wednesday, as the Japanese firm confronts mounting pressure from looming debt repayments and a deteriorating memory chip market.
* Private equity firm Cinven has signed a deal with Intermediate Capital Group to buy its patent business CPA for 950 million pounds ($1.46 billion), the Daily Telegraph said on Wednesday.
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.