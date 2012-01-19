BANGALORE Jan 19 The following corporate
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is looking to raise $2
billion to $3.5 billion for its first dedicated energy
private-equity fund, Bloomberg reported, citing two prospective
investors.
* SC Lowy Financial, a Hong Kong-based distressed debt
company, is in talks with India's Kingfisher Airlines
to invest around $280 million in the cash-strapped carrier, the
Economic Times reported.
* DLF, India's largest listed developer, is in
talks to sell 18 billion rupees ($357 million) worth of non-core
assets in the fiscal year that begins in April, the Economic
Times reported, as the company looks to cut debt.
