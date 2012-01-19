BANGALORE Jan 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is looking to raise $2 billion to $3.5 billion for its first dedicated energy private-equity fund, Bloomberg reported, citing two prospective investors.

* SC Lowy Financial, a Hong Kong-based distressed debt company, is in talks with India's Kingfisher Airlines to invest around $280 million in the cash-strapped carrier, the Economic Times reported.

* DLF, India's largest listed developer, is in talks to sell 18 billion rupees ($357 million) worth of non-core assets in the fiscal year that begins in April, the Economic Times reported, as the company looks to cut debt.

