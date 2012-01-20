BRIEF-Jordan's Islamic Insurance posts FY profit
* FY net profit after tax 1.9 million dinars versus 1.8 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kW4Ezn) Further company coverage:
BANGALORE Jan 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* China Investment Corporation (CIC) is poised to buy a stake in the holding company that owns Thames Water, the water network that serves London, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
* Barbican Insurance has made a fresh indicative takeover bid for rival Omega Insurance, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
(Compiled by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)
