March 19 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Private equity firm Blackstone is in exclusive talks to
take over 100 million euros ($132 million) of commercial
property loans owned by Societe Generale as the French
bank seeks to curb its real estate exposure, the Financial Times
reported.
* Flag Telecom, controlled by Indian billionaire Anil
Ambani's Reliance Communications, has filed initial
papers on the Singapore Stock Exchange to raise up to $1.5
billion through an initial public offering, the Business
Standard reported.
* India's Future Group, the country's largest retailer which
owns Pantaloon Retail, is looking to sell stakes in
brands and units to raise funds and help cut the group's $1.6
billion debt, the Economic Times reported.
* New yuan loans by Chinese banks are expected to reach
about 800 billion yuan ($126.53 billion) in March, the China
Securities Journal reported, citing industry sources and
analysts.
