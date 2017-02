March 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Lloyds Banking Group Plc has agreed to a deal with the debt investment arm of Bain Capital to sell a 500 million pound ($792.36 million) portfolio of mostly Britain-leveraged loans for private equity buyouts, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

