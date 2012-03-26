March 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* German savings banks have pulled out of a deal to restructure Bayerische Landesbank, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing a person familiar with the talks.

* BP has put North Sea oil assets worth close to 2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) up for sale, the Sunday Times reported.

* Kuwait's national oil company is in advanced takeover talks with North Sea-focused oil and gas explorer Ithaca Energy , the Sunday Times reported.

* German flagship airline Deutsche Lufthansa is looking at job cuts in Switzerland as part of group-wide cost-saving measures, its chief executive was quoted as saying in a Swiss newspaper on Sunday.

* Investment banks need to make bold decisions to choose to invest in areas where they have a comparative advantage to win business or choose to exit them as the industry prepares for a big upheaval in the next year or two, a report said on Monday.

* Regulators are considering expanding quotas for foreign institutional investment in China's stock and bond markets, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday, citing officials.

For Deals of the day click on (Compiled by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)