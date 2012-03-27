(Adds Bollore, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Rostelecom)

March 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* French investment group Bollore is set to increase its stake in Vivendi but has no intention of playing a role in the group's governance, financial daily Les Echos reported.

* Slovenia is hoping to postpone a capital hike by state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, which needs to increase its capital by 400 million euros ($533 million), until the end of June, daily Finance reported

* Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman Alexander Mamut's stake in cellphone retailer Euroset, business daily Kommersant reported.

* Air France-KLM's auditors have given executives two years to recapitalise the French airline, online newspaper La Tribune reported.

