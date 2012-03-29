(Adds Philips, Fortis Healthcare)
* Dutch electronics group Philips has sold property
on its high-tech campus in the south of the Netherlands to Dutch
entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn for 450 million euros ($598
million), a local newspaper reported.
* Hospitals chain Fortis Healthcare India is in
talks with private equity firms Carlyle Group and TPG
Capital India to sell a 15-20 percent holding, the Mint
reported, citing sources close to the development.
* Westfield Group, the world's second-largest
shopping mall owner, is close to selling seven malls in the
United States to Starwood Capital Group for about $1 billion,
the Wall Street Journal reported, citing two people familiar
with the matter.
