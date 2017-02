March 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* German insurer Allianz, which has been eyeing French Groupama's Gan Eurocourtage brokerage arm, made an offer of below 200 million euros, German paper Financial Times Deutschland said in its Friday edition, citing industry sources.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)