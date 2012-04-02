BANGALORE, April 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, plans to list his $11 billion cement business, Dangote Cement, on the London Stock Exchange next year, the Financial Times reported in Monday.

* Bailed-out insurer American International Group is looking at the possibility of purchasing whole loans as another investment vehicle, leveraging the growing market share of its mortgage insurance business, the company's chief executive said in an interview with the Financial Times.

* Germany's Daimler AG may be interested in buying Italian motorcycle maker Ducati, which is also being courted by rival German carmaker Audi, the premium cars arm of Volkswagen, newspaper Corriere della Sera said on Sunday.

* A consortium of 19 banks, led by State Bank of India , has approved the financial restructuring plan of debt-laden state-run airline Air India, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Sunday.

* Indian media group Anandabazar Patrika aims to buy out STAR Group's 26 percent stake in their Indian television joint venture, the Business Standard reported on Monday.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Matt Driskill)