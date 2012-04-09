BANGALORE, April 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Thomas Cook is close to securing a 1.2 billion pound ($1.90 billion) lifeline from its lenders to secure the future of the world's oldest travel company that issued three profit warnings last year, the Sunday Times reported.

* Major shareholders in Tesco have called on the world's third-biggest retailer to rethink its strategy and improve its struggling domestic market, the Sunday Times reported, three months after the group issued a shock profit warning.

* German carmaker Audi has won the backing from parent Volkswagen to build a new plant in Mexico, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

* German sportswear group Adidas plans to slash the number of products it offers by a quarter to improve its profitability, chief executive Herbert Hainer told a newspaper.

* Packaged-ice maker Reddy Ice Holdings Inc is preparing to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to hand ownership to a hedge fund holding the company's debt, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* India's Reliance MediaWorks, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, is in talks to sell a stake in some of its movie theaters to Mexico's multiplex operator, Cinepolis, the Business Standard newspaper reported on Monday.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by Matt Driskill)