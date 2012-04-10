BANGALORE, April 10 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Indian conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar Ltd made an unsolicited $600 million offer to acquire the landmark Plaza Hotel in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Philippine Airlines (PAL) may spend up to $1 billion for a refleeting programme to boost its competitiveness after a deal last week in which conglomerate San Miguel Corp will become a substantial investor, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Matt Driskill)