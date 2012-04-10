BANGALORE, April 10 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Indian conglomerate Sahara India Pariwar Ltd made an
unsolicited $600 million offer to acquire the landmark Plaza
Hotel in New York, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Philippine Airlines (PAL) may spend up to $1
billion for a refleeting programme to boost its competitiveness
after a deal last week in which conglomerate San Miguel Corp
will become a substantial investor, a local newspaper
reported on Tuesday.
(Compiled by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Matt Driskill)