BANGALORE, April 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Stakeholders in Russia's No.2 mobile phone operator MegaFon have returned to the idea of floating its shares on the stock market, Kommersant business daily said on Wednesday, citing industry sources.

* Anheuser Busch InBev has emerged as the lead bidder for Cervecería Nacional Dominicana SA in a deal valued at about $2.5 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Chinese banks are offering first-time home buyers discounts on mortgage-interest rates in a partial return to supportive measures in place before the government instituted tough restrictions to cool its overheated property market, state media reported on Thursday.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Matt Driskill)