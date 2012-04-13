Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
BANGALORE, April 13
* Vietnam's only oil refinery, Dung Quat, needs more than $2 billion of investment to expand its processing capacity by nearly a third to 192,000 barrels per day (bpd), or 9.5 million tonnes per year, a state-run newspaper reported on Friday.
* Northern Trust to acquire fund services units of UBS in Luxembourg and Switzerland
* to take 20 percent stake in U.S. real estate asset manager CIM Group