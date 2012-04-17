Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
BANGALORE, April 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Deutsche Telekom may sell units in Britain and the Netherlands as early as next year after having given local management time to improve results, Financial Times Deutschland reported.
* MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile operator, is seeking a $2-$3 billion loan to help finance the purchase of its 25.1 percent stake from billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, business daily Vedomosti reported.
* Indian group Essar Oil is in advanced talks with State Bank of India to arrange a six-year loan to pay 63 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) sales tax to a state government, the Business Standard reported.
* Chinese group Noah Holdings, a distributor of wealth management products to high net worth individuals, plans to launch a real estate fund worth as much as 18 billion yuan ($2.85 billion) as cash-strapped developers seek alternatives to bank lending, the Shanghai Securities News reported.
* China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC) plans to list its Zambia copper assets in Hong Kong, aiming to raise about $500 million, the Chinese-language Ming Pao Daily reported, citing market sources.
* Railway monopoly Russian Railways may sell its remaining 25 percent stake in rail cargo operator Freight One as soon as this year, Russian daily Kommersant reported, citing sources.
* Research In Motion is considering hiring a financial adviser to weigh its strategic options, Bloomberg reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.
* German pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland has retained the cable and satellite broadcast rights for German top-flight soccer for the next four seasons, Bild reported on Monday.
Deals of the day: (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Dan Lalor)
Feb 23 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Warren Buffett, widely considered one of the world's best investors, is likely to tout the merits of passive investing this weekend to readers of his annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway Inc shareholders.
Feb 23 Security software provider Symantec Corp held talks to acquire FireEye Inc about six months ago, but is not currently pursuing a deal with the cyber security company, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.