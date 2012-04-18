BANGALORE, April 18 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Pfizer Inc is near a deal to sell its baby formula
business to Swiss food giant Nestle SA for at least $9
billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
* Canada will propose drastically cutting the number of
industrial projects that must undergo federal environmental
reviews, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported on Tuesday.
* China is raising the minimum level of reserves financial
firms must set aside as a percentage of total risk assets to 1.5
percent from 1 percent, to reduce dangers in the sector, state
media said.
* Sovereign wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment
Corp (GIC) has begun talks with India's GVK Group to buy a stake
in one of its units that owns Australia's Hancock Coal, the
Financial Express newspaper reported, citing two people familiar
with the development.
* Japan's Sony Corp is in talks with Taiwan's AU
Optronics Corp to jointly produce next-generation OLED
televisions, the Yomiuri Shimbun reported, positioning itself
for the post-liquid crystal display (LCD) TV market.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)