Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1530 GMT on Friday:
BANGALORE, April 23 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Swiss drugmaker Roche is looking for alternatives after it dropped a $6.8 billion hostile offer for genetic specialist Illumina, Der Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday.
* American private equity firm First Reserve has appointed JP Morgan to sell British oil services firm Acteon for about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), The Sunday Times reported.
* Britain's second-biggest insurer Aviva is expected to announce the sale of its American life assurance business Aviva USA next month on which it will make a loss of 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), the Sunday Times reported.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Matt Driskill)
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Investors in KKR target GfK continued to hold out for a higher price a week before the offer period ends, as personal computer firm founder Michael Dell disclosed a 6.45 percent stake via a special situations fund.
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, is considering passing along to clients part of the cost savings from the acquisition of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados.