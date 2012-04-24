Abu Dhabi's new $125 bln fund to start operating in May
DUBAI, Feb 16 A $125 billion Abu Dhabi state investment firm, formed by merging two of the emirate's biggest funds, is expected to start operating in May, its chief executive said on Thursday.
* Rosneft, Russia's largest crude producer, is in talks with Italian group Eni to jointly develop the Black Sea Val Shatskogo deposit, the Kommersant daily reported.
* Franco-Belgian bank Dexia is contesting an equity capital cut at Austrian state-owned "bad bank" KA Finanz, the Witschaftsblatt paper reported, citing unidentified sources.
* Tokyo Electric Power Co has accepted a proposal for the government to take a majority stake in return for an injection of 1 trillion yen ($12.3 billion) public funds in July, the Yomiuri newspaper reported, citing unidentified sources.
* Swiss food group Nestle may sell about 10-15 percent of the $11.85 billion baby food business it is buying from Pfizer to address antitrust concerns, Bloomberg reported.
* Toshiba is no longer bidding for bankrupt Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory, the Mainichi daily reported.
* A Tunisian businessman claims he was shut out of SNC-Lavalin Group's biggest Tunisian construction project because he refused to pay a bribe to one of the Quebec company's top North African executives, the Globe and Mail reported.
LONDON, Feb 16 Blackstone, which has $100 billion in private equity assets under management, has acquired a majority stake in cloud computing business Cloudreach for an undisclosed sum, the investment firm said on Thursday.