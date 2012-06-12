BRIEF-Vanc Pharmaceuticals launches new OTC laxative product Sennace
* Vanc Pharmaceuticals launches new OTC laxative product Sennace Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
- China's insurance regulator is expected soon to announce policies expanding and diversifying insurers' investment scope, in a move to ease restrictions on the sector, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday.
- Some JPMorgan Chase & Co directors and executives knew about risky practices by London traders about two years before bad bets caused the company to lose $2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
* Temasek holdings (private) ltd reports 22.1 percent stake in amyris inc as of feb 23 - sec filing
* Centennial resource development announces its intention to deliver notice of redemption of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: