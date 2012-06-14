BANGALORE, June 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Shares in Perpetual rallied as much as 10 percent on Thursday after a newspaper said a private equity firm was planning to approach the Australian wealth management group with an offer.

* French bank Credit Agricole is considering walking away from its Greek Emporiki Bank unit and letting it fail if Greece leaves the euro zone, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing a person with direct knowledge of the bank's plans.

* Loss-making Renesas Electronics Corp is in final talks to secure a 50 billion yen ($630 million) loan from four banks after its major shareholders refused to inject fresh capital, the Mainichi newspaper said on Thursday.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore)