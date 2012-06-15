EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 13)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BANGALORE, June 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Business software company Yammer Inc has agreed to sell itself to Microsoft Corp for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* CEO says pursuing multiple M&A opportunities in China (Adds details, CEO comments)
OSLO, Feb 13 More than 100 Norwegian banks will become co-owners of the Vipps electronic payments app in a bid to fend off competition from Nordic rivals and the likes of Facebook, Apple and Google, the banks said on Monday.