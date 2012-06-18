June 18 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Axa Private Equity has raised $7.1 billion from outside
investors marking the largest fund targeting investors looking
to sell out of their buyout positions, the Financial Times
reported on Sunday.
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the
prospective buyer of the London Metal Exchange, said it will
look at the lucrative metal warehousing business that has
attracted investments from Goldman Sachs and Glencore
, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
(Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Anand
Basu)