Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
June 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* China's CITIC Securities has received regulatory approval to launch the country's first domestic buyout fund, the official Shanghai Securities News reported, as Beijing moves to support its struggling mutual fund industry.
* Loss-making Renesas Electronics Corp has agreed with its major shareholders and banks to receive 100 billion yen ($1.3 billion) in support, but NEC Corp will not provide any loans to the chipmaker, media said late on Tuesday.
* Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc to acquire Coleman Aerospace; expanding into target missile vehicle business
* Announced acquisition of a majority stake in independent UK creative agency Lucky Generals