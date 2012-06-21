June 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP's stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

(Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)