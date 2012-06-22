BRIEF-Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires Seattle's Pan Pacific Hotel
* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires Seattle's Pan Pacific Hotel
BANGALORE, June 22 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Swedish automaker Volvo Car Corp, owned by Chinese manufacturer Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co, is looking for a partner to build vehicles in North America, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing an interview with Volvo's chief executive.
* Indian energy major Reliance Industries and its partners BP and Niko Resources plan to spend $4 billion to develop satellite gas fields off India's east coast, the Economic Times reported on Friday.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires Seattle's Pan Pacific Hotel
* Hersha Hospitality Trust acquires The Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday: