BANGALORE, June 25 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a deal to buy the 50 percent of Corona Extra beer maker Grupo Modelo that it does not own, in a move that could cost the Belgian brewer more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* BlackBerry maker Research in Motion is considering splitting its business in two, separating its struggling handset manufacturing division from its messaging network, The Sunday Times reported.

* Brazilian miner Vale SA is planning to build the world's largest single processing plant to turn palm oil into biofuel by 2015 in a bid to cut its vast fuel costs and to develop the Amazon region, the Financial Times said on Monday.

(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore)