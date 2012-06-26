BANGALORE, June 26 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Orbitz Worldwide Inc has found that people who use Apple Inc's Mac computers spend as much as 30 percent more per night on hotels, so the online travel agency is starting to show them different, and sometimes costlier, travel options than Windows visitors see, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

* The founder and top shareholder of struggling Australian surfwear maker Billabong International is open to another takeover offer after rejecting an approach earlier this year, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore)