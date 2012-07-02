(Adds Angola oil rights, Qatar sukuk)

BANGALORE, July 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Angola is planning to launch a bidding round for onshore oil exploration rights next year in a bid to double production by the end of the decade, the Financial Times reported.

* Qatar plans to issue up to $4 billion in Islamic bonds, or sukuk, through two companies that the Gulf state will set up through a decree issued by the Crown Prince, local daily Al Watan newspaper said.

(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)