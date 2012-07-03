BANGALORE, July 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners, which had been chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in electronic retailer Hi-mart, has given up its bid because of share price falls and high price premiums, local media MoneyToday said.

* The Swiss National Bank is not demanding Credit Suisse raise new equity to boost its capital, and would count contingent convertible bonds or CoCos if they had already been issued, Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying on Monday.

* Amazon.com Inc reportedly agreed on Monday to buy mapping startup UpNext, the latest sign of increased competition between the world's largest Internet retailer and tech rivals such as Google Inc and Apple Inc.

For Deals of the day click on

(Compiled by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)