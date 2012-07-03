Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
BANGALORE, July 3 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners, which had been chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in electronic retailer Hi-mart, has given up its bid because of share price falls and high price premiums, local media MoneyToday said.
* The Swiss National Bank is not demanding Credit Suisse raise new equity to boost its capital, and would count contingent convertible bonds or CoCos if they had already been issued, Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying on Monday.
* Amazon.com Inc reportedly agreed on Monday to buy mapping startup UpNext, the latest sign of increased competition between the world's largest Internet retailer and tech rivals such as Google Inc and Apple Inc.
For Deals of the day click on
(Compiled by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.