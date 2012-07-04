Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
BANGALORE, July 4 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Vodafone Group Plc is in advanced discussions with rival Hutchison Whampoa Ltd about merging their Irish telecoms infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
* The Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau is seeking 5 billion yen ($62.60 million) in back taxes and penalties from Olympus Corp stemming from its acquisition of British medical equipment maker Gyrus Group Plc in 2008, The Nikkei business daily said.
* South Korean retailer Lotte Shopping Co has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a controlling stake in Hi-mart Co, South Korea's biggest electronics retailer, local media reported on Wednesday.
($1 = 79.8700 Japanese yen)
Feb 17 Canadian satellite company MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is in talks to buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $2 billion to $3 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing sources.
* MacDonald Dettwiler in talks to buy DigitalGlobe in deal that could value it at $2 billion - $3 billion - CNBC, citing DJ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)